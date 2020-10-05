ECB's Weidmann: Though German rebound appears V-shaped, it is in fact becoming flatter
Comments from the Bundesbank leader
- Policymakers in Germany and elsewhere have taken the right course of action
- Providing banks with ample liquidity, coupled with low interest rates, is crucial to ensuring that the economy crisis is not further aggravated by the financial system
- Economic activity has passed the trough but the upward path to previous level is still long and fraught with uncertainties
There is a lot more talk about flattening growth and it's beginning to arrive in the economic data.