ECB's Weidmann: Though German rebound appears V-shaped, it is in fact becoming flatter

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Bundesbank leader

  • Policymakers in Germany and elsewhere have taken the right course of action
  • Providing banks with ample liquidity, coupled with low interest rates, is crucial to ensuring that the economy crisis is not further aggravated by the financial system
  • Economic activity has passed the trough but the upward path to previous level is still long and fraught with uncertainties
There is a lot more talk about flattening growth and it's beginning to arrive in the economic data.

