ECB's Wunsch: Households savings are enough to finance 3-5 years of strong consumption

Household savings in 2020 and the start of 2021 are enough to finance private consumption growth above 2019 level for 3-5 years

Surprised by the resilience of economies

ECB is fine with financing conditions as they are

If economy improves strongly it will have to mean some tightening at some point

If economy clearly deteriorates, ECB could extend PEPP beyond March 2022

The line about 'clearly deteriorates' is an important bit of communication. It highlights that the ECB has reached the point where the next move will be tightening in some small way.

