ECB's Wunsch: Sept package means Lagarde does not have to make decisions in first few meetings

Comments by ECB member Pierre Wunsch

  • Eurozone slowdown not just a soft patch
  • Would not have stopped QE if could have forecast the weakness
  • Incoming news since September package has not been positive
  • ECB is still far from its target
Yeah, I don't think he should be worried about Lagarde changing the status quo when she arrives next week. The comments are a tad dovish but it isn't indicative of any potential additional stimulus to what was delivered last month.

