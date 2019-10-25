ECB's Wunsch: Sept package means Lagarde does not have to make decisions in first few meetings

Comments by ECB member Pierre Wunsch

Eurozone slowdown not just a soft patch

Would not have stopped QE if could have forecast the weakness

Incoming news since September package has not been positive

ECB is still far from its target

Yeah, I don't think he should be worried about Lagarde changing the status quo when she arrives next week. The comments are a tad dovish but it isn't indicative of any potential additional stimulus to what was delivered last month.



