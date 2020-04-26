Economic calendar due from Asia today - Bank of Japan day!
The BOJ meeting is today, expect the announcement some time after midday in Tokyo (ie. after 0300GMT)
- Background to this meeting is the monetary policy meeting was planned to run into Tuesday as well
- the shortening is to help prevent coronavirus infections
- Meeting to begin at 9am Tokyo time (0000GMT)
expected finish by 12 noon (0300GMT)
- BOJ is considering further downgrades to its assessment of the economy
- Analysts on the mooted BOJ 'unlimited' JGB buy plan
- QE-finity: BOJ to remove bond-buying limit
- Update on the BOJ meeting next week - unlimited JGB purchases ahead?
Apart from the BOJ is sparse, China industrial profits for March due at 0130GMT.