Economic calendar due from Asia today - Bank of Japan day!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The BOJ meeting is today, expect the announcement some time after midday in Tokyo (ie. after 0300GMT)

  • Background to this meeting is the monetary policy meeting was planned to run into Tuesday as well 
  • the shortening is to help prevent coronavirus infections
  • Meeting to begin at 9am Tokyo time (0000GMT)
    expected finish by 12 noon (0300GMT)


Apart from the BOJ is sparse, China industrial profits for March due at 0130GMT. 

The BOJ meeting is today, expect the announcement some time after midday in Tokyo (ie. after 0300GMT)

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose