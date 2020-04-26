Economic calendar due from Asia today - Bank of Japan day!

The BOJ meeting is today, expect the announcement some time after midday in Tokyo (ie. after 0300GMT)

Background to this meeting is the monetary policy meeting was planned to run into Tuesday as well



the shortening is to help prevent coronavirus infections

Meeting to begin at 9am Tokyo time (0000GMT)

expected finish by 12 noon (0300GMT)









Apart from the BOJ is sparse, China industrial profits for March due at 0130GMT.











