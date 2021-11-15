Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA minutes (Nov. meeting) and Governor Lowe speech

The Reserve Bank of Australia features on the agenda for Tuesday 16 November 2021.

0030 GMT brings the minutes from the RBA's policy meeting back on November 2.

0230 GMT Lowe addresses the Australian Business Economists Webinar

his speech topic is Recent Trends in Inflation and a Q&A will follow

0430 GMT Japan - Tertiary Industry Index m/m for September expected 0.8%

prior -1.7%

This economic indicator basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month.





RBA Governor Lowe:

