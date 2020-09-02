Fed's beige book :Economic gains were generally modest. Activity remained well below pre-Covid levels

Fed's beige book









Overall economic activity: economic activity increased, but gains were generally modest



activity remained well below levels prior to Covid 19 pandemic



manufacturing rose most districts, led by increased activity of ports and among transportation and distribution firms



consumer spending continue to pick up spark by vehicle sales and improvement in tourism and retail



many districts noted a slowing pace of growth in these areas



total spending was still far below pre-pandemic levels

commercial construction was down widely



commercial real estate remained in contraction



residential construction was a bright spot showing growth and resilience in many districts



residential sales were also notably higher with prices continue to rise along with demand and a shortage of inventory



overall loan demand increased slightly led by residential mortgage



agricultural conditions continue to suffer from low prices



energy activity was the dude at low levels



continued uncertainty and volatility related to Covid and its negative effect on consumer business activity was a theme echoed across the country



employment increased overall among districts with gains manufacturing cited most



some districts also reported slowing job growth and increased hiring volatility particularly in service industries



firms continued to experience difficulty finding necessary labor a matter compounded by daycare availability, uncertainty over the coming school year and jobless benefits



wages were flat to slightly higher in most districts



price pressures increased since the last report will remain modest



input prices generally rose faster than selling prices



exceptions included inputs experiencing demand surges such as structural lumber



freight transportation race rose in several districts due to a resurgence in demand

