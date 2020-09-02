Fed's beige book :Economic gains were generally modest. Activity remained well below pre-Covid levels

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's beige book

The Fed's beige book is being released.  

CLICK HERE for the full report

Overall economic activity:
  • economic activity increased, but gains were generally modest
  • activity remained well below levels prior to Covid 19 pandemic
  • manufacturing rose most districts, led by increased activity of ports and among transportation and distribution firms
  • consumer spending continue to pick up spark by vehicle sales and improvement in tourism and retail
  • many districts noted a slowing pace of growth in these areas
  • total spending was still far below pre-pandemic levels
  • commercial construction was down widely
  • commercial real estate remained in contraction
  • residential construction was a bright spot showing growth and resilience in many districts
  • residential sales were also notably higher with prices continue to rise along with demand and a shortage of inventory
  • overall loan demand increased slightly led by residential mortgage
  • agricultural conditions continue to suffer from low prices
  • energy activity was the dude at low levels
  • continued uncertainty and volatility related to Covid and its negative effect on consumer business activity was a theme echoed across the country
  • employment increased overall among districts with gains manufacturing cited most
  • some districts also reported slowing job growth and increased hiring volatility particularly in service industries
  • firms continued to experience difficulty finding necessary labor a matter compounded by daycare availability, uncertainty over the coming school year and jobless benefits
  • wages were flat to slightly higher in most districts
  • price pressures increased since the last report will remain modest
  • input prices generally rose faster than selling prices
  • exceptions included inputs experiencing demand surges such as structural lumber
  • freight transportation race rose in several districts due to a resurgence in demand
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose