Economists on the timing of the next ECB deposit rate cut (spoiler - Q2 2020, not Q1)

ECB to cut deposit rate to -0.60% in q2 2020 (vs q1 2020 in the October poll)

euro zone inflation seen at 1.2% in 2019, 2020 (unchanged from October poll)

euro zone quarterly growth forecast at 0.2-0.3% through to mid-2021 (unchanged from October poll)

Lagarde to maintain Draghi's policy stance, 94% of 49 economists said