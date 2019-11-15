Economists on the timing of the next ECB deposit rate cut (spoiler - Q2 2020, not Q1)
Via Reuters polling of economist on the European Central Bank
- ECB to cut deposit rate to -0.60% in q2 2020 (vs q1 2020 in the October poll)
- euro zone inflation seen at 1.2% in 2019, 2020 (unchanged from October poll)
- euro zone quarterly growth forecast at 0.2-0.3% through to mid-2021 (unchanged from October poll)
- Lagarde to maintain Draghi's policy stance, 94% of 49 economists said
- Lagarde will be unsuccessful in facilitating a "synchronized fiscal response", said 60% of 43 economists
EUR barely changed on the session so far.