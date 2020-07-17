Economists see Eurozone GDP contracting by 8.3% this year - ECB survey

ECB releases the results of its latest survey of professional forecasters





2020 GDP growth forecast -8.3% (previously -5.5%)

2021 GDP growth forecast +5.7% (previously +4.3%)

2022 GDP growth forecast +2.4% (previously +1.7%)

2020 inflation forecast +0.4% (unchanged)

2021 inflation forecast +1.0% (previously +1.2%)

2022 inflation forecast +1.3% (previously +1.4%) The previous survey in May can be found here . The revised economic contraction of 8.3% is slightly less deep than the ECB's own projection of a 8.7% drop in the euro area economy this year, with a stronger rebound expected for 2021 and 2022.





But again, when it comes to forecasts and projections, take things with a pinch of salt. The virus situation is constantly developing and as such, views towards the global economy will also change depending on how things progress in the coming months.



