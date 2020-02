EIA cuts production forecasts

The EIA is lowering its 2020 crude output forecast to 13.2mbpd from 13.3mbpd. Current production is 13mbpd and there are many who don't believe there will be any production growth this year. A $50 oil there could even be a drop, because shale producers are getting killed right now.





For 2021, they now see 13.56mbpd from 13.71mbpd.