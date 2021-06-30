El-Erian worries that inflation will not be transitory, too much "on-the-ground evidence" it will stay high

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Mohammed El-Erian is a seasoned investment veteran. 

Zero Hedge have posted a piece by him, the key points (as I see them): 
  • I do not expect a return to the inflation of the 1970s. But we have to respect the possibility of a shock to a financial system that has been conditioned and wired for the persistence of lower and more stable inflation.
  • Central banks' often repeated assertion that inflation will be "transitory" is sidelining much needed exploration of what is happening to both price dynamics and the functioning of the labour market. The result is a comforting equilibrium with underpinnings that become increasingly unstable.
Higher inflation and increasing instability. Yikes. 

