Last week Germany's constitutional court issued a decision ruling that the European Central Bank had overstepped its mandate with QE bond purchases,

German court in Karlsruhe gave the ECB 3 months to justify its euro zone QE stimulus programme, or the Bundesbank might have to step aside from it





Responding, the European Union's highest court (which had previously permitted the ECB QE programme) and the European Commission said that EU law holds precedence over national regulations





Further now, on Sunday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU executive might end up opening a legal case against Germany.

"We are now analysing the ruling of the German Constitutional Court in detail. And we will look into possible next steps, which may include the option of infringement proceedings,"



---

These wort of legal wranglings are not a positive for EU coherency and stability. Nor are they positive for the EUR. Watching for developments on this front - both legal/political and for ECB actions ahead.







