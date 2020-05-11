Euro exchange rate has insignificant impact on headline inflation, ECB research shows

A fresh research by the ECB notes that the impact of the euro on consumer prices is close to insignificant









"A 1% depreciation of the euro raises total import prices in the euro area and its member countries by, on average, about 0.3% within a year. Over the same period, headline HICP rises by about 0.04%, although the estimates are not always significantly different from zero."



Researchers can argue all they want about the situation but if you ask any central banker facing possible deflation risks, their answer will always be that they'd prefer a lower exchange rate. Japan and Switzerland are two good examples of that narrative.

The research says that the impact of the euro exchange rate movements on inflation has declined over time and that while a weaker euro does raise import prices, the impact on the so-called harmonised index consumer prices (HICP) is close to insignificant.