European Central Bank jawboning if EUR/USD heads above 1.2200

That's the expectation from Westpac.

EUR/USD looks set to breach its recent range (1.17-1.22) resistance

ECB officials are likely to voice concern in order to dampen moves above 1.22 Further from WPAC: EU quarterly economic forecasts ... lifts in growth for both 2021 and 2022 from their Winter profile (4.2% from 3.7% and 4.4% from 3.7% respectively).

The uplift is due to the now successful regional covid vaccine rollout and expectations for easing of the majority of COVID-19restrictions during H2 2021.

ECB officials have also stressed the flexibility of PEPP purchases, the pace of which was increased into the current quarter and now looks set to slow into mid-year as full ratification of the Recovery Fund appears imminent, given the EC summits

----

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is not doing much at all during the timezone here, awaiting the US retails sales data Friday it would seem.











