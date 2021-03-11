European Central Bank monetary policy meeting 11 March 2021 - preview

The ECB policy decision will be announced at 1245 GMT (no change is expected)

  • European Central Bank President Lagarde will hold a press conference following at 1330 GMT
A snippet via BNZ:
  • interest will lie in ECB President Lagarde's response to questions about the bond-buying programme
  • has slowed of late even in the face of upward pressure on bond yields, so Lagarde will have some explaining to do
  • the euro could be sensitive to how she answers the question
This via Westpoac:
  • We will be looking for commentary around the recent bond market selloff, and whether the ECB will be willing to tweak the parameters of its PEPP to dampen yields. 
  • The Bank will also publish its latest set of economic forecasts.



