European Central Bank monetary policy meeting 11 March 2021 - preview
The ECB policy decision will be announced at 1245 GMT (no change is expected)
- European Central Bank President Lagarde will hold a press conference following at 1330 GMT
A snippet via BNZ:
- interest will lie in ECB President Lagarde's response to questions about the bond-buying programme
- has slowed of late even in the face of upward pressure on bond yields, so Lagarde will have some explaining to do
- the euro could be sensitive to how she answers the question
This via Westpoac:
- We will be looking for commentary around the recent bond market selloff, and whether the ECB will be willing to tweak the parameters of its PEPP to dampen yields.
- The Bank will also publish its latest set of economic forecasts.