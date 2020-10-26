European Central Bank monetary policy meeting this week - preview

The surge in coronavirus cases that is still accelerating in Europe is heightening the prospect of further policy loosening measures from the Bank, at the very least jawboning of further measures to come.

The meeting that follows is December (the 10th), it seems unlikely the ECB will wait until then to announce further measures. There is scope for the Bank to use more of its existing policy though, EUR600 bn of the 1.35 tn potentail of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PPP) has been used - there is capacity remaining.





I'll have further upon approach to Thursday.