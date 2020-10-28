The ECB policy meeting is taking place against a more urgent backdrop - preview (but little EUR impact?)

Rising Covid numbers across Europe and tightening of restrictions in countries such as France, Spain and Italy will provide a more urgent backdrop to this week’s ECB rate decision.

Ahead of the US election, however, we suspect that the bar for ECB surprises that meaningfully affect EURUSD will be high.

The recent successful raising of funds under the SURE program, and the prospect of imminent disbursement to states facing renewed Covid stress also adds to the reasons for expecting no further accommodation from the ECB this week.

The one area where markets might see potential for new announcements is on the TLTRO front, where a cut in the rate at which banks can borrow long-term (currently at -1.00%, below the depo rate at -0.50%) is a possibility, in the light of the reduced demand for credit that emerged from the Q3 ECB Bank Lending Survey.

The FX implications of such move are however likely limited, in absence of an actual cut in the depo rate – a fairly remote possibility at this moment, in our view.