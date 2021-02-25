EUR/USD 1.25 the line in the sand for the European Central Bank (but there's a but ...)

BNY Mellon with the remarks on ECB euro sensitivity:

"If we really surge towards 1.25 by the March meeting, the ECB will absolutely push back. For now it's just about manageable"

From an interview a BNY analysts on Bloomberg TV, stressing that the pace of the gain is more important than the level (hence the 'surge' comment).





More:

says the ECB will act if there is an undue tightening in financial conditions. For now its manageable

----

No stress right now for the ECb though, especially after the USD gains on Thursday (US time)



