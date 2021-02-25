EUR/USD 1.25 the line in the sand for the European Central Bank (but there's a but ...)
BNY Mellon with the remarks on ECB euro sensitivity:
- "If we really surge towards 1.25 by the March meeting, the ECB will absolutely push back. For now it's just about manageable"
From an interview a BNY analysts on Bloomberg TV, stressing that the pace of the gain is more important than the level (hence the 'surge' comment).
More:
- says the ECB will act if there is an undue tightening in financial conditions. For now its manageable
----
No stress right now for the ECb though, especially after the USD gains on Thursday (US time)