EURUSD ticks to a new session low but not running

Dips below 200 hour and 50% retracement

The EURUSD has ticked to a new session low, but is not running to the downside. That move has taken the price below the 200 hour moving average and 50% retracement at the 1.12577. The low reach 1.12548.









The 100 hour moving average is still below at 1.12484 and would need to be broken to tilt the bias more to the downside.





In European news, the ECB policymakers have agreed to provide the Bundesbank with documents on proportionality to support legal claim in challenge by German constitutional court.

