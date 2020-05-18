EU's Regling: ECB will not change approach after German court ruling

Comments by the managing director of the ESM, Klaus Regling





In any case, the yields spread between Italian and German bonds have remained somewhat calmer through all of this in recent sessions, and that argues that this issue isn't quite what is going to be moving the market - for now at least.









Well, at least that is one German who is sitting in favour of the central bank. But I guess one's gotta take the side of whichever puts the food on the table.