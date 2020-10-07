Evans: Fed has capacity to do more asset purchases but currently doesn't see need
Evans speaks to reporters
- Fed will get to a point where it will need to give more explicit guidance on pace and type of asset purchases
- By spring will have a better idea of the state of the labor market and recovery path
- Timing of fiscal stimulus is important, delay could mean more economic scarring
The market is optimistic about more stimulus after the election but he makes a good point about the potential for scarring.