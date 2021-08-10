Evans set to speak at the bottom of the hour: Here are his most-recent comments
Evans is a great barometer for the core of the Fed
Chicago Fed President Evans will be speaking at the bottom of the hour. So far we've seen genuine hawkish shifts from Bullard, Waller and Kaplan but they're hawks and not exactly representative of the core of the FOMC.
Lately though, we've seen more moderate members chipping in with tapering hints, including Rosengren yesterday.
For me, Evans would be a big domino to fall. If he flags a taper, then the announcement (or at least the pre-announcement) is coming in September.
Here were some of his comments from his most-recent appearance on July 15:
- Expects unemployment at 4.5% a year end "still a long way to go"
- Expects 7% GDP growth this year and 3% next
- It will take more than just a couple of months to sort out the timing on the taper
- Tapering too early could undercut Fed objectives
- Expects to see substantial further progress later this year
- Still nervous that low interest rate environment of last many years means that it will be tough to meet inflation objective