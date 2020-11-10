Even more from Rosengren....

Fed's Rosengren reminds us of the fact that we (and markets) know all. He said:

The fate of Senate may impact size of fiscal support

The Senate will likely go down to the two runoff elections in Georgia. The GOP will go in with a 2 seat lead. If the Dems win both, however, the 50-50 would tilt in the favor of the Dems as the VP would cast deciding votes in the event of a tie.