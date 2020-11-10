Even more from Rosengren....

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Brings reality to assumptions

Fed's Rosengren reminds us of the fact that we (and markets) know all.  He said:
  • The assumption that we wouldn't have a 2nd wave of virus and
  • We would have fiscal policy were two wrong assumptions
He adds:
  • The fate of Senate may impact size of fiscal support
The Senate will likely go down to the two runoff elections in Georgia. The GOP will go in with a 2 seat lead.  If the Dems win both, however, the 50-50 would tilt in the favor of the Dems as the VP would cast deciding votes in the event of a tie.    
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose