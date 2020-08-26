Ex-BOJ policy board member says Bank unlikely to ease further

Reuters report on an interview with Takahide Kiuchi, ex of the Bank of Japan and now at Nomura.

Despite expecting mild deflation in the country for the next three years, and

"Japan will likely see more small and midsized firms go under ... The pandemic has forced the BOJ to be more mindful of the risk of banking-sector problems, which means it can't cut interest rates easily"

And, on the inflation target:

"But the BOJ has already detached its policy from its 2% inflation target, which means it won't take action to prop up prices."

The next BOJ meeting is September 16 and 17.









Takahide Kiuchi

