Ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen says coronavirus is a risk, but past epidemics had limited impact on economy

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen spoke at George Washington University on Tuesday:

  • coronavirus definitely "a potential influence on the global economy"
  • seems certain to have a significant effect at least a quarter or two on Chinese growth
  • China is a significant player in the global economy, there's bound to be "spillovers."
  • remains an enormous amount of uncertainty about what will happen with the coronavirus and whether it will be contained
But ...
  • economists have looked at what's happened with past epidemics such as the SARS outbreak in 2003, and typically, there's a short-term impact
  • Longer-term, it seems to have relatively little influence, and I think many observers are hoping that will be true this time


