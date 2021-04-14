Ex-RBA board member comments on the COVID-19 'new normal'
ICYMI, a piece from a Bloomberg interview with former Reserve Bank board member Heather Ridout.
On China:
- "China keeps giving to Australia even though they hate us"
- "This is really important and hugely valuable for us."
On policy, fiscal and monetary:
- "For business at the moment there's so much stimulus around"
And:
- A productivity boost will linger from people opting to keep using the technological advances forced by the pandemic
- is fretting about the slow pace of Australia's vaccine rollout and says it could see international borders closed for two years or even longer. It could also see further snap lockdowns.
The local press (Sydney Morning Herald) carry a version here at this link.
A longer piece is at Bloomberg which may be gated.