Expect some Fedspeak before the weekend, then watch for Bullard next week

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

George and Rosengren will explain dissents

Fed officials are going to want to offer a clearer path on what's coming next in the week-or-so.

Aside from potential leaks (which I don't trust), two things we're almost sure to get are statements from George and Rosengren on why they dissented. I don't see any surprises coming here but that push will underscore worries about fewer rate cuts.

Looking further out, the one to watch will be a scheduled August 6 speech from the Fed's Bullard. He's a dove but if he's also in the wait-and-see mode, then the 70% chance of a cut that's priced in for Sept should start to fall apart. Evans is cut from the same cloth and speaks on August 7 and it's the same paradigm for him.

Before then I would expect some TV and press appearances.

