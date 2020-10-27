Expectations are for the PBOC to set the USD/CNY central rate today at 6.7005

Assessing where the PBOC is going to 'fix' the yuan each day is an inexact science, the Bank does not disclose all the criteria and tolls it uses to set the daily mid-rate.





Some traders use this estimate of the rate to help assess what the PBOC wants to do with with regards to appreciating or depreciating the currency - if the mid-rate (due at 0115GMT) is significantly stronger or weaker than the expected that is perceived as a signal from the PBOC.