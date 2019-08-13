Eyes on the PBOC reference rate setting for onshore yuan due soon
The mid rate from the People's Bank of China for USd/CNY is due just after 0115GMT.
Reuters estimate is for a rate at 7.0421. If you've been following aolong the past week or so you'll know that these estimates have come in on the igh side for USD/CNY. yes, the PBOC is allowing the yuan to weaken, but not by as much as expected.
I do wonder if that will change soon given the … is collapse to strong a word? … weaker credit growth reported yesterday:
- New yuan loans ¥1,060.0 bn vs ¥1,275.0 bn expected
- Aggregate financing ¥1,010.0 bn vs ¥1,625.0 bn expected
Justin had more on this here. he also had comments from the PBOC on the yuan falling trend here:
Offshore yuan relatively steady today: