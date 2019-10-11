Fed announces $60B in monthly Treasury bill buying program

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Fed announces repo policy

The Fed will purchase maturities up to one-year in a new repo facility that includes purchases dail and term repos twice a month.

The statement emphasizes that this isn't a change in the monetary policy stance.

"These actions are purely technical measures to support the effective implementation of the FOMC's monetary policy, and do not represent a change in the stance of monetary policy," the statement says.

There is a lively debate about whether this is QE but it clearly isn't from my perspective.

Risk trades are at the best levels of the day. The S&P 500 is up 51 points to 2989.0

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose