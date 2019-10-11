Fed announces $60B in monthly Treasury bill buying program

Fed announces repo policy

The Fed will purchase maturities up to one-year in a new repo facility that includes purchases dail and term repos twice a month.





The statement emphasizes that this isn't a change in the monetary policy stance.









"These actions are purely technical measures to support the effective implementation of the FOMC's monetary policy, and do not represent a change in the stance of monetary policy," the statement says.





There is a lively debate about whether this is QE but it clearly isn't from my perspective.





Risk trades are at the best levels of the day. The S&P 500 is up 51 points to 2989.0

