Fed banking supervision vice-chair Quarles won't keep that role

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Official says Fed vice chair of supervision to change come October

The interesting quirk here is that traditionally the vice chair of supervision resigns his Fed board seat when his term ends. However Quarles has indicated that he might break ranks and stick around. For a long time he never commented on monetary policy but he's been moving in that direction for a time.

The Biden admin already has one Fed Governor spot to fill, this could potentially add another one.

