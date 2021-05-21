Fed Barkin: Inflation to increase this year and likely to revert back to normal in 2022.
Barkin:
- Inflation to increase this year and likely to revert back to normal in 2022
- When we get to substantial further progress, we will taper
- Believe we are on the backside of this pandemic crisis.
- Intent to live by our forward guidance
- The pursuit of productivity is everywhere
- Businesses don't want to increase prices. They want to increase margins by making productivity changes.
Kaplan:
- Sees a lot of uncertainty about inflation, intends to keep an open mind
- Repeats that he's concerned about excesses and imbalances in housing market
- starting to feel differently about the balance between benefits and side effects of the Fed's QE purchases
- Dont want to act so soon that you choke off the economy, but you also don't want to act so late as well.
- There are cyclical elements of inflation which has supply/demand components. There is structural change which is derived from productivity from technology.
- The debate around the Fed tables around the balance between preemptive and being too late
- I would rather gently take foot off the accelerate vs slamming on the brakes later on.
Bostic:
- Many of the inflationary forces should resolve in months
- I am going to be data driven one thinking about policy
- I am monitoring the marketplace, trying to discern between transitory and permanent defined right the time for policy change
- Cannot say that we are beyond the pandemic. I am not ready to pivot and turn my back on the pandemic
- Want to see more job creation.
- Does not worry about inflation getting entrenched
- Right now inflation the dashboard is not flashing red or suggesting things getting out of control (HERE is the Atlanta Fed INFLATION Dashboard).
- If see good progress and economy can stand on its own, I'd be in favor of getting to more normalized policy.
- The changes from technology are only going to accelerate
Meanwhile
- A Dallas Fed survey points two week job growth in May
- Fed's survey conducted week of May 9 – 15th showed employment and participation rate fell versus April survey