Fed Barkin: Inflation to increase this year and likely to revert back to normal in 2022.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Feds Barkin, Bostic and Kaplan speak at a technology conference


Feds Kaplan Barkan and Bostic
The Fed's Barkin, Bostic and Kaplan are all speaking at a technology conference at the Dallas Feds technology conference

Barkin:
  • Inflation to increase this year and likely to revert back to normal in 2022
  • When we get to substantial further progress, we will taper
  • Believe we are on the backside of this pandemic crisis.
  • Intent to live by our forward guidance
  • The pursuit of productivity is everywhere
  • Businesses don't want to increase prices. They want to increase margins by making productivity changes.

Kaplan:
  • Sees a lot of uncertainty about inflation, intends to keep an open mind
  • Repeats that he's concerned about excesses and imbalances in housing market
  • starting to feel differently about the balance between benefits and side effects of the Fed's QE purchases
  • Dont want to act so soon that you choke off the economy, but you also don't want to act so late as well. 
  • There are cyclical elements of inflation which has supply/demand components. There is structural change which is derived from productivity from technology. 
  • The debate around the Fed tables around the balance between preemptive and being too late
  • I would rather gently take foot off the accelerate vs slamming on the brakes later on.
Bostic:
  • Many of the inflationary forces should resolve in months
  • I am going to be data driven one thinking about policy
  • I am monitoring the marketplace, trying to discern between transitory and permanent defined right the time for policy change
  • Cannot say that we are beyond the pandemic. I am not ready to pivot and turn my back on the pandemic
  • Want to see more job creation.
  • Does not worry about inflation getting entrenched
  • Right now inflation the dashboard is not flashing red or suggesting things getting out of control (HERE is the Atlanta Fed INFLATION Dashboard).
  • If see good progress and economy can stand on its own, I'd be in favor of getting to more normalized policy.
  • The changes from technology are only going to accelerate 
Meanwhile 
  • A Dallas Fed survey points two week job growth in May
  • Fed's survey conducted week of May 9 – 15th showed employment and participation rate fell versus April survey

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose