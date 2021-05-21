Fed Barkin: Inflation to increase this year and likely to revert back to normal in 2022.

Feds Barkin, Bostic and Kaplan speak at a technology conference









Barkin:

Inflation to increase this year and likely to revert back to normal in 2022



When we get to substantial further progress, we will taper



Believe we are on the backside of this pandemic crisis.



Intent to live by our forward guidance



The pursuit of productivity is everywhere

Businesses don't want to increase prices. They want to increase margins by making productivity changes.





Kaplan: