Fed Beige Book: Activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments in the Fed's Beige Book:

  • Hardest hit industries were leisure and hospitality, and retail aside from essential goods
  • Most Districts reported declines in manufacturing
  • All Districts reported highly uncertain outlooks among business contacts, with most expecting conditions to worsen in the next several months
  • Employment declined in all Districts, steeply in many cases
  • Many Districts said severe job cuts were widespread, including the manufacturing and energy sectors
  • Full report
This is a terrible report but it doesn't tell us anything we don't know.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose