Fed' Bowman says prefers taper to begin in November

Michelle Bowman is a Governor of the Fed Board and thus a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee.

very comfortable with starting to taper bond buys this year, preferably in November

particularly concerned asset purchases are pushing up valuations, or continued easy Fed policy poses risks to inflation expectations

benefits of Fed's asset purchases now likely outweighed by costs

if expansion continues as expected, will support a pace of tapering that would end purchases by the middle of 2022

expects steady progress toward Fed's inflation, employment goals in coming months

Fed's tools not well suited to addressing labour supply issues

Bowman says she does not expect employment to fully return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon, for reasons unrelated to monetary policy

inflation readings will step down as supply bottlenecks resolved

material risk that supply-related pricing pressures could last longer than expected

wage increases, other investments in employees potentially add to inflationary pressures

some bankers citing concerns about possible house price bubble, risks to financial stability

If elevated inflation readings continue, we may see an imprint on longer-run inflation expectations.

anchoring inflation expectations are an important condition for meeting monetary policy goals

November tapering continues to firm up. FOMC members all singing the same sort of song.



