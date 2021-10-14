Fed' Bowman says prefers taper to begin in November

Michelle Bowman is a Governor of the Fed Board and thus a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee.

  • very comfortable with starting to taper bond buys this year, preferably in November
  • particularly concerned asset purchases are pushing up valuations, or continued easy Fed policy poses risks to inflation expectations
  • benefits of Fed's asset purchases now likely outweighed by costs
  • if expansion continues as expected, will support a pace of tapering that would end purchases by the middle of 2022
  • expects steady progress toward Fed's inflation, employment goals in coming months
  • Fed's tools not well suited to addressing labour supply issues
  • Bowman says she does not expect employment to fully return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon, for reasons unrelated to monetary policy
  • inflation readings will step down as supply bottlenecks resolved
  • material risk that supply-related pricing pressures could last longer than expected
  • wage increases, other investments in employees potentially add to inflationary pressures
  • some bankers citing concerns about possible house price bubble, risks to financial stability
  • If elevated inflation readings continue, we may see an imprint on longer-run inflation expectations.
  • anchoring inflation expectations are an important condition for meeting monetary policy goals
November tapering continues to firm up. FOMC members all singing the same sort of song. 

