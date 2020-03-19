Fed broadens its program of support for the flow of credit to households and business

Fed establishing a Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF)

will create money market mutual fund liquidity facility to lend to financial institutions secured by high quality assets purchased by those institutions from money market mutual funds

facility will help meet demands for redemptions by households and other investors to enhance credit provision throughout the economy

program includes $10 bln of credit protection from US Treasury exchange stabilization fund

program to be run through Boston fed, will make loans up to 12 months

will accepted collateral includes US Treasuries, GSE securities, asset-backed commercial paper rated a1/f1/p1 and unsecured CP rated no lower than a1/f1/p1

rates on loans will be primary credit rate for treasuries and GSE collateral and primary rate plus 100 bps for other collateral types Headlines via Reuters

Headlines via Reuters









A supportive move from the Fed - further support for liquidity.







