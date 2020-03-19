Fed broadens its program of support for the flow of credit to households and business
Fed establishing a Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF)
- will create money market mutual fund liquidity facility to lend to financial institutions secured by high quality assets purchased by those institutions from money market mutual funds
- facility will help meet demands for redemptions by households and other investors to enhance credit provision throughout the economy
- program includes $10 bln of credit protection from US Treasury exchange stabilization fund
- program to be run through Boston fed, will make loans up to 12 months
- will accepted collateral includes US Treasuries, GSE securities, asset-backed commercial paper rated a1/f1/p1 and unsecured CP rated no lower than a1/f1/p1
- rates on loans will be primary credit rate for treasuries and GSE collateral and primary rate plus 100 bps for other collateral types
A supportive move from the Fed - further support for liquidity.