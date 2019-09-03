Fed Bullard says a 50bp cut would align the Federal Reserve with market expectations

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bullard is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

  • Bullard says current Fed policy rate "too high," would be better to get to "the right point" now rather than in smaller steps
  •  "aggressive" action needed given dive in US bond yields, impact of trade war
  • calls trade debate a "reckoning" for the current world trading system that could take a long time to sort out

