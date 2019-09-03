Fed Bullard says a 50bp cut would align the Federal Reserve with market expectations

Bullard is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Bullard says current Fed policy rate "too high," would be better to get to "the right point" now rather than in smaller steps

"aggressive" action needed given dive in US bond yields, impact of trade war

calls trade debate a "reckoning" for the current world trading system that could take a long time to sort out





B speaking in an interview, headlines via Reuters





