Fed Bullard says a 50bp cut would align the Federal Reserve with market expectations
Bullard is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
- Bullard says current Fed policy rate "too high," would be better to get to "the right point" now rather than in smaller steps
- "aggressive" action needed given dive in US bond yields, impact of trade war
- calls trade debate a "reckoning" for the current world trading system that could take a long time to sort out
B speaking in an interview, headlines via Reuters
