Fed chair Powell: Only limit for the Fed is the amount of backstop it gets from the Treasury

Fed chair, Jerome Powell, speaks on NBC Today





Effectively, every $1 of Treasury backstop can support $10 worth in Fed loans

Fed ready to step in whenever credit is not flowing

And will continue to do it aggressively

Current crisis is not a typical downturn

When the virus is under control, confidence will return

Says we could see a good rebound on the other side

We may well be in a recession

The priority should be to get the virus under control

If we get the virus under control, the economy can resume

There is nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy

Expects economic activity to resume in 2H this year, but depends on the virus

We're not going to run out of ammunition when it comes to upcoming lending

The fact that he made that point is seeing the dollar ease a little more on the day as we see USD/JPY hit a low of 109.78.




