Fed Chair Powell speaks Thursday - stage set for a UST short squeeze play?

Fed Chair Powell speaks on Thursday 4 March 2021

at 17.05 GMT

at a Wall Street Journal event

he will be discussing the US economy

he will not speak from a prepared text, its a Q&A session

I posted some bank analyst preview thoughts here:

I am noting some persistent chatter about the place about the potential for a rally in 10 year bonds, a short squeeze. Indications are of very large short positions held in the cash market.



