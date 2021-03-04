Fed Chair Powell speaks Thursday - stage set for a UST short squeeze play?
Fed Chair Powell speaks on Thursday 4 March 2021
- at 17.05 GMT
- at a Wall Street Journal event
- he will be discussing the US economy
- he will not speak from a prepared text, its a Q&A session
I posted some bank analyst preview thoughts here:
I am noting some persistent chatter about the place about the potential for a rally in 10 year bonds, a short squeeze. Indications are of very large short positions held in the cash market.