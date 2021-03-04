Fed Chair Powell speaks Thursday - stage set for a UST short squeeze play?

Fed Chair Powell speaks on Thursday 4 March 2021 

  • at 17.05 GMT
  • at a Wall Street Journal event 
  • he will be discussing the US economy 
  • he will not speak from a prepared text, its a Q&A session
I posted some bank analyst preview thoughts here:
I am noting some persistent chatter about the place about the potential for a rally in 10 year bonds, a short squeeze. Indications are of very large short positions held in the cash market. 

