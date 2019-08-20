Fed Chair Powell to speak on Friday - preview
Federal Reserve Chair Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday August 23, the topic will be on monetary policy challenges.
- At the Jackson Hole symposium
- Scheduled at 1400 GMT
A small snippet via TD:
- Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday … could prove to be a disappointment for the market.
- Indeed, our rates strategists note that the Committee is divided on the outlook for rates and the impact of weak global growth and trade uncertainty on the US remains uncertain, while financial conditions have not tightened materially - which may embolden the Fed to stay the course and ultimately set markets up for a disappointment this week.
Powell will be aware of who is watching and listiening ...
