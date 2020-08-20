Fed Chair Powell to speak Thursday August 27 (Jackson Hole)

JayP will be speaking on the Federal Reserve's framework review

The time of the speech is set for 1310GMT

The review of the Fed's monetary policy framework will include possible changes to how the Fed targets inflation.





The review of the framework has been underway since late in 2018 and is centred on how low inflation and low interest rates globally impacts addressing future recessions, that existing strategies may be insufficient. Since late 2018, of course, we've had a real time experiment with the virus outbreak.











