Fed chair Powell's opening statement: We believe monetary policy is in a good place

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Powell:

Powell Oct 30 2019
  • We cut to provide insurance against ongoing risks
  • Fed continues to expect the economy to expand at a moderate rate
  • Many who have struggled are now getting opportunities
  • Inflation pressures remain muted
  • We're mindful that low inflation could push down inflation expectations
  • Weakness in global growth and trade pose ongoing risks
  • Current stance of monetary policy likely to remain appropriate
  • We would respond if outlook materially changes
This is skewing hawkish. The Fed is signaling that it doesn't plan to cut further.
  
ForexLive
