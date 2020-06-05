Fed cuts daily Treasury purchases to $4B from $4.5B

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Fed continues the taper

This is still a massive amount of bond buying. At $4B per business day, it's around $88B per month, which is more than double the pace of QE3, which was $40B/month.

Here is the progression in the Fed's latest program:

  • $15 Billion/day = 20 - 24 April
  • $10 Billion/day = 27 April - 1 May
  • $8 Billion/day = 4 - 8 May
  • $7 Billion/day = 11 - 15 May
  • $6 Billion/day = 18 - 22 May
  • $5 Billion/day = 25 - 29 May
  • $4.5 Billion/day = 1 - 5 June
  • $4 Billion/day = 8 - 12 June

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose