Fed cuts daily Treasury purchases to $4B from $4.5B
Fed continues the taper
This is still a massive amount of bond buying. At $4B per business day, it's around $88B per month, which is more than double the pace of QE3, which was $40B/month.
Here is the progression in the Fed's latest program:
- $15 Billion/day = 20 - 24 April
- $10 Billion/day = 27 April - 1 May
- $8 Billion/day = 4 - 8 May
- $7 Billion/day = 11 - 15 May
- $6 Billion/day = 18 - 22 May
- $5 Billion/day = 25 - 29 May
- $4.5 Billion/day = 1 - 5 June
- $4 Billion/day = 8 - 12 June