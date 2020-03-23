Fed establishes TALF, to do open-ended Treasuries and MBS purchases in the amounts needed

Will buy Treasuries, MBS in the amounts needed to ensure smooth market functioning and transmission of monetary policy

Establishes two new facilities for lage employers

One facility is for new bond, loan issuance; one is for outstanding corporate bonds

Establishes term asset-backed loan facility (TALF)

TALF backed by student, auto, credit card and SBA-backed loans among other assets

Will soon announce 'main street business lending program' to support SMEs

Daily and term repo rates to be reset to offering rate of 0%

For starters, the Fed will purchase $75 billion of Treasuries and $50 billion of agency MBS each day this week. The Fed is practically going to reach the point where they will be buying everything in the market at this stage. The full press release can be found here





Treasury yields have fallen sharply on the back of the announcement here with 10-year yields dragged to 0.72% from 0.80% earlier.