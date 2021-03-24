Fed Evans expects the US unemployment rate to drop to 4.5% in 2021
Chicago Fed President Evans speaking on his outlook for the economy
Its a Q&A event
- expects the US unemployment rate to drop to around 4.5% this year
- expects 6.5% GDP growth this year
- there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic, but there are also concerns
Evans, too, restates the changed paradigm at the Fed:
- we are looking for actual improvement in the economy and won't backtrack (on easing) only on the basis of a forecast
more to come