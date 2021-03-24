Fed Evans expects the US unemployment rate to drop to 4.5% in 2021

Chicago Fed President Evans speaking on his outlook for the economy

Its a Q&A event

expects the US unemployment rate to drop to around 4.5% this year

expects 6.5% GDP growth this year

there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic, but there are also concerns

Evans, too, restates the changed paradigm at the Fed:

we are looking for actual improvement in the economy and won't backtrack (on easing) only on the basis of a forecast

more to come