Fed Evans says this recession is unique in swiftness, severity, and scope

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Apart from that, how is 2020 going?

More:
  • current situation is without modern precedent
  • people affected by this crisis will require new policies to help them make it through the downturn
  • not all businesses will survive after virus subsidies
  • many workers will have to find new employment
  • effects of crisis not felt equally across racial groups, simply returning to levels in February will not be enough

Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans fed, evans
