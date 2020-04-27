Fed expands scope and duration of Municipal Liquidity Facility

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Federal Reserve has expanded the scope and duration of its Municipal Liquidity Facility

  • duration of eligible securities to 3 years up from 24 months previously
  • to consider expanding facility to include limited number of government entities that issue revenue bonds
  • to lend up to $500 bn under MLF on $35 bn of Treasury equity
  • expands scope of municipal liquidity facility to cover counties with populations of at least 500,000, down from 2 mn, and cities of 250,000 residents, down from 1 mn
  • says changes to municipal liquidity facility will allow 'substantially more' entities to borrow
  • says borrowers under municipal liquidity facility must have had investment grade rating from 2 rating organizations as of April 8
Headlines via Reuters - bolding is mine, this is extra liquidity added by the Fed. That is, further monetary support. 

