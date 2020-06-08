Fed expands the Main Street lending program to include more businesses

Fed lowers minimum loan amount to $250K from $500K

Maximum loan size rises to $300M from $200M

Extends duration of loans to 5 years from 4 years

Defers first payments and interest to 2 years rather than 1

Lowers bank participation rate to 5% on all loans vs most loans

Lenders encouraged to make main street facility loans immediately once registered for program

This is another signal that the Fed is never going to take away the punch bowl. The Fed is going to plow money into this market indefinitely.

