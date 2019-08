So much for one-and-done

Fed fund futures now show a 100% chance of a rate cut at the September 18 meeting. That includes a 5% chance of a 50 basis point cut.





After the cut on Wednesday, the odds of a September cut fell as low as 58% but that's shot higher on Trump's tariff announcement.







Looking to year end, the implied odds of at least 50 basis points of cuts are 79%.