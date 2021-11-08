Fed Governor Bowman: Likely to see higher inflation from housing for a while

Fed Governor Bowman speaking

  • Likely to see higher inflation from housing for a while.
  • Fundamentals driving also prices, but house prices do decline from time to time
  • Continued outsized house price increases could also be problematic.
  • If transitions out of forbearance handled smoothly, cautiously optimistic no material effect on larger economy.
  • Aware is of the risks of transition from forbearance, monitoring closely.
  • Appropriate that non-bank mortgage companies get stronger oversight.
  • Concerned about differences in oversight between banks and nine banks in mortgage market.

