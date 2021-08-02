Fed Governor Waller: Inflation well above 2% target

Feds Waller speaks on CNBC





inflation running well above 2% target



if we get 800,000 2 million jobs in the next two months we will have regained 85% of the jobs lost. That is a significant further progress



could make an announcement on taper by September



if next to jobs report come in as a strong as last one, can taper by September; if not, may need to push it



labor market should really take off starting in August, September



don't think Delta variant will have big impact on US directly



even worse rise in cases, US economy did extremely well



the Delta variant is not going to sidetrack the US economy



he expects inflation to cool off in later part of the year



There is an upside risk to inflation but it is really not his baseline view

We all think inflation will call off by October November



Inflation expectations are well anchored



We should do taper early and fast so the Fed can be in position to raise rates in 2022 if needed

Can easily envision if the next two jobs report come in at 800,000 or 1 million could taper in October



There is no reason you'd want to go slow on the taper



don't see the exact timing, speed of taper having a big impact on financial markets



he would be in favor of tapering MBS purchases faster than treasuries



Generally speaking, the governors have been more dovish while the Hawks have been amongst the regional bank presidents. Waller's more hawkish comments are a departure from that generalized trend. His comments are more in line with Fed's Bullard.







Waller is a Gov. which means that he has a vote on the FOMC policy board each year. Fed's Bullard is not a voting member in 2021 but will be a voting member in January 2022.