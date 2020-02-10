Fed Harker: Fed should hold rates steady for a while
Fed Harker speaking on the economy
Fed Harker is the president of the Philadelphia Fed and is a voting member of the FOMC in 2020
- Fed should hold rates steady for a while
- Fed should watch how developments and data unfold before taking action
- The economy is in good shape and he expects economic growth of 2% this year
- Economy on track to reach 2% inflation target
- He expects unemployment rate to stay below 4% for the next couple of years
- Mortgage refinancing could support consumer spending this year
- Uncertainty over fiscal policies, trade and geopolitical tensions is holding back business investment
- Negative effects of coronavirus on Chinese economy or something to watch