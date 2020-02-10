Fed Harker: Fed should hold rates steady for a while

Fed Harker speaking on the economy

Fed should hold rates steady for a while



Fed should watch how developments and data unfold before taking action



The economy is in good shape and he expects economic growth of 2% this year



Economy on track to reach 2% inflation target



He expects unemployment rate to stay below 4% for the next couple of years



Mortgage refinancing could support consumer spending this year



Uncertainty over fiscal policies, trade and geopolitical tensions is holding back business investment



Negative effects of coronavirus on Chinese economy or something to watch



Fed Harker is the president of the Philadelphia Fed and is a voting member of the FOMC in 2020